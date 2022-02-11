Why the big table in Moscow? Macron refused a Russian Covid test

There is now perception as to why: The French chief declined the Kremlin’s request for a Russian Covid-19 check, the Elysee Palace stated Thursday. On Friday, an Elysee spokesperson refused to touch upon media studies that Macron didn’t need Russian medical doctors getting their fingers on his DNA.

The two males spent greater than 5 hours sitting on the desk — estimated to be as much as 20 toes (six meters) lengthy — for head-to-head talks on methods to diffuse a possible battle in Ukraine.

But the desk itself drew important consideration, with its size surprising many observers and triggering a wave of web memes.

On Friday, an Elysee spokesperson defined the French facet “judged that the conditions that allowed for a shorter distance [between the presidents during their talks] were not acceptable to us and we chose the other option proposed by the Russian [Covid-19] protocol. That is all.”

“The president has of course always done what he has to do when he travels,” the spokesperson stated. “The question is just based on the test conditions.”

As to the Reuters report about Macron not wanting Russia to have entry to his DNA, the spokesperson stated it “did not merit launching into particular fantasies.”

While refusing to offer particulars of the check situations, the spokesperson stated there have been issues about who would do the check, how the exams can be taken and their timings.

“The president has doctors who define with him the rules that are acceptable or not in terms of the health protocols relating to him. Period,” the Elysee spokesperson added.

The situations that will have allowed a gathering with much less distance imposed a Russian well being protocol which “seemed neither acceptable nor compatible with our agenda constraints,” the Elysee Palace stated on Thursday.

The Kremlin confirmed that the French facet was unwilling to adjust to the Kremlin Covid-19 testing protocol that will have led to a extra intimate setting.

Asked if Macron determined to not take a PCR check administered by Russian medical doctors, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed reporters Friday: “Yes, indeed.”

“In some situations, Putin meets with his guests sitting very close by one another, they shake hands,” he stated. “With others, negotiations are held at a table, at a distance of approximately six meters.”

Peskov added: “This is due to the fact that some leaders follow their own rules and they do not interact with the host side in sharing tests. We treat this with understanding, this is a normal global practice but, in this case, there is a protocol of additional measures to protect the health of our president and our guests as well. A larger distance is applied.

The assembly ended with the Kremlin pouring cold water on studies that the 2 leaders had agreed to de-escalate the tense standoff on Ukraine’s border, the place tens of hundreds of Russian forces have massed in latest months, drawing warnings from Western officers of an impending invasion.

As Putin exams the West’s resolve, Macron has thrust himself to middle stage, taking former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s place as main mediator for Europe as he readies himself for a reelection bid at dwelling. Currently on the helm of the European Union’s rotating presidency, Macron has spoken a number of instances per week with Putin, and positioned his third telephone name in every week to US President Joe Biden on Sunday night.