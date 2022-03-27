Why the fan who marked Buddy’s 1000th goal has to give the ball back

The fan who marked the ball Lance Franklin kicked for his historic one thousandth AFL purpose would have risked authorized motion had he not agreed at hand it over to the Sydney Swans celebrity.

Alex Wheeler, who risked life and limb by leaping over rows of plastic seats amid a mad scramble on the Paddington finish of the SCG, has spoken to the Swans and is anticipated to current the ball to Franklin at a press convention on Monday morning.

The Swans have sweetened the deal by providing a number of different incentives – reminiscent of different memorabilia signed by Franklin, involvement in a coaching session, and free memberships – to make Wheeler “feel special”, as one membership official put it.

But had Wheeler chosen to maintain the ball for himself or try and promote it for an estimated worth of round $200,000 – and dwell with the notoriety of denying one of many AFL’s all-time greats his rightful memento – the AFL and the Swans would have in all probability stepped in and compelled him to offer it up.