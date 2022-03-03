Why the padrón could cause problems for UK second-home owners in Spain post-Brexit

Until just lately I assumed I knew what being on the padrón meant.

I don’t wish to educate any of your grandmothers how you can suck eggs, because the saying goes, however for these of you who’re nonetheless not sure – what precisely is the padrón?

The definition of padrón isn’t clear

The padrón will not be one thing that exists within the UK and lots of Brits assume it’s equal to the electoral register (Censo Electoral) which it isn’t; that could be a separate registration though to be entitled to vote, you have to be on the padrón as properly.

The padrón is described by many native councils as a listing of inhabitants and for each particular person registered on it, they obtain funding from central authorities to spend on their infrastructure, parks and gardens, emergency providers, policing, medical centres, training and many others.

So it ought to be a win-win scenario as a result of for property house owners, on the time of promoting, it can imply that their property is positioned in a extra engaging space and may be offered for extra money than a property in a poorer, uncared for space.

Now, to name it a listing of inhabitants might be the place the confusion lies.

The dictionary definition of an inhabitant is ‘one that occupies a particular place regularly, routinely, or for a period of time’.

That, in itself, clearly describes the ‘swallows’, these second-home house owners right here who’re restricted to the 90 days in any 180 days Schengen rule.

Some councils interpret the padrón to imply precisely that however others will interpret this as a listing of residents and that’s fairly completely different.

Even the authorized dictionary definition will not be clear as to what a resident is ‘a person who lives in a particular place.’

And it goes on to say ‘however, the term is vague depending on the permanence of the occupation; a person coming into a place with intention to establish his domicile or permanent residence, and who in consequence actually remains there though it be abandoned in a longer, or shorter period.’ As clear as mud then!

The downside with the padrón confusion

The true which means and penalties of being on the padrón have brought about me to look additional into it given a latest scenario that has been dropped at my consideration.

A British physician who has a second residence right here however doesn’t stay right here completely registered on the padrón on the time of shopping for his property collectively together with his spouse, who does stay right here and has her residencia.

He caught the ferry over and drove right here on the finish of January in his UK-plated automobile that’s registered in his identify.

They determined to take a day journey to Gibraltar and, upon leaving, had been pulled over by the Spanish authorities, who, after checking his passport, got here again to him three hours later and stated the automobile was going to be impounded at La Línea as a result of he’s on the padrón.

He argued that he’s not a resident and confirmed his outbound and return ferry tickets as proof of his time to be spent in Spain which is properly inside his permitted 90 days.

Regardless, the automobile was impounded and he was informed to return the subsequent day, Friday, at 2pm to retrieve the car.

Seeing as the one motive given to him was as a result of he was on the padrón, the subsequent morning he went to his native council and de-registered from the padrón.

He was anxious that he may additionally be stopped on the 100-km drive again after gathering his car.

Vehicles queue at La Línea de la Concepción on the border between Spain and Gibraltar. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

After a tense three-hour journey by public transport, the subsequent day he checked in at 2pm hoping to gather his automobile however no, they stated they hadn’t time to cope with him and for him to return on Monday.

On Monday he repeated the journey solely to be informed that they hadn’t had time to course of the wonderful of which, till then, he knew nothing.

The wonderful was for €2,000 plus the price of day by day storage on the pound as a result of, in accordance with them, by being on the padrón he was thought of a resident and due to this fact not capable of personal a non-Spanish plated car.

Some councils give reductions (IBI, admission to points of interest, home journey, over 65s socials and many others) to these on the padrón and we all know that to be able to do sure issues in Spain you want a padrón (getting married, registering a baby at school, registering a Spanish-plated car, making use of for residencia and many others)

Most councils understandably encourage us to go on the padrón and, given the advantages to us, with out query, now we have been glad to oblige.

However, it could appear that we then change into quasi-residents and will adjust to the authorized obligations as a resident.

So, again to the earlier instance of the unlucky British non-resident physician and that is the place it turns into a moderately gray space.

It is against the law for a resident right here to own, for instance, a UK-plated car for greater than 30 days from once they change into a resident earlier than re-registering the car onto Spanish plates.

However, a non-resident is ready to buy and register a Spanish-plated car however provided that on the padrón.

Incidentally, a foreign-plated automobile owned by a non-EU non-resident may be saved in Spain offered that it is just used for as much as six months in a calendar yr and that it stays road-legal in its nation of registration with a legitimate MOT (ITV in Spain)

But it have to be ‘sealed’ (precintado) by customs in periods of absence from Spain.

Until the Brexit transition interval resulted in January 2021, when the proprietor of a UK-registered automobile may show by way of a ferry or tunnel ticket that the car arrived in Spain throughout 2020, no duties or IVA can be levied.

This additionally utilized if the proprietor gained residency inside the final 12 months or was within the strategy of doing so.

Anyone wishing to import a car into Spain have to be a everlasting resident, personal property in Spain or have a rental settlement for a minimal interval of 1 yr and maintain a Spanish driving licence.

Conclusions and lingering questions

Since the padrón certificates is required to connect to an software for a residencia, are we allowed to drive our UK-plated car till such a time as we get our residencia (in some areas it’s taking something as much as 12 months)?

Or does ‘from when becoming a resident’ check with the date we registered on the padrón?

Is Spain due to this fact encouraging us to interrupt the legislation?

And, if by simply being on the padrón we’re deemed to wish to observe the obligations of a resident, why are we having to go down the route of making use of for residencias and costly visas and many others?

Why are some residency purposes being refused if they aren’t accompanied by a present and generally even historic padrón if till the time of changing into a resident we aren’t speculated to even register on the padrón?

I’m nonetheless making an attempt to get clarification on this and I hope to have the ability to replace you all quickly.

But as a cautionary phrase of warning, try what your obligations could be earlier than registering on the padrón if you’re not but a full-time resident right here.

Or if you’re a second residence proprietor registered on the padrón test your rights earlier than bringing your UK-plated car into Spain.

