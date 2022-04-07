Why the US is targeting Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria

The US newest spherical of sanctions on Russia consists of two new targets: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two grownup daughters, Katerina and Maria, who US officers imagine are hiding Putin’s wealth.

Putin’s daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech government whose work helps the Russian authorities and its protection trade, based on particulars within the US sanctions bundle introduced on Wednesday.

His different daughter Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova leads government-funded applications which have obtained billions of {dollars} from the Kremlin towards genetics analysis, and are personally overseen by Putin, the United States stated.

“We have reason to believe that Putin, and many of his cronies, and the oligarchs, hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members that place their assets and their wealth in the US financial system, and also many other parts of the world,” a senior US administration official advised reporters.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” the official stated, talking on situation of anonymity.

Reuters was not instantly capable of attain Putin’s daughters, their representatives or the Kremlin for remark.

Sanctions introduced Wednesday additionally embrace the daughter and spouse of Russian international affairs minister Sergei Lavrov. The US additionally banned Americans from investing in Russia, and focused Russian monetary establishments and Kremlin officers, in response to what President Joe Biden condemned as Russian “atrocities” in Ukraine.

Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians and says pictures of our bodies in Bucha north of Kyiv had been staged to justify extra sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

Moscow says it’s engaged in a “special military operation” designed to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext for Russia’s invasion.

The extent of Putin’s wealth is a delicate topic in Russia. The Kremlin final 12 months denied that he was the proprietor of an opulent palace on the Black Sea, as alleged by opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a video that draw an enormous viewers on YouTube.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in February that sanctions launched in opposition to Putin himself had been pointless.

“(Putin) is quite indifferent. The sanctions contain absurd claims about some assets,” Peskov stated. “The president has no assets other than those he has declared.”

But US lawmakers imagine in any other case.

“Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets,” US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse stated a number of weeks in the past, whereas introducing laws that supplied money rewards for data that results in the seizure of belongings held by sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Rock ‘n roll dancer

Putin’s daughters, who the US believes assist him cover his wealth, have by no means confirmed publicly the Russian chief is their father, and he has refused to reply questions on them.

A Reuters investigation from 2015 detailed the connections and affect Katerina, an acrobatic rock ’n’ roll dancer, holds within the subsequent technology of Moscow’s elite.

“Katerina, 29, described herself as the spouse of Kirill Shamalov, son of Nikolai Shamalov, a longtime friend of President Putin,” the report stated. “Shamalov senior is a shareholder in Bank Rossiya, which US officials have described as the personal bank of the Russian elite.”

As husband and spouse, Kirill and Katerina had company holdings price about $2 billion, based on estimates supplied to Reuters by monetary analysts. This was along with different property and belongings.

Putin’s elder daughter Maria studied biology at St. Petersburg University and medication at Moscow State University, based on the Reuters investigation. She can also be closely concerned in genetic analysis work, which Putin has up to now described as a area that can “determine the future of the whole world.”

According to Russian and Western media experiences, Maria married Dutch businessman Jorrit Joost Faassen.

She was pursuing a biomedical profession specializing within the endocrine system in 2015, as a doctoral candidate on the Endocrinology Research Centre in Moscow, and is the co-author of a e-book about “idiopathic stunting” in kids, the Reuters report stated.

Her husband used to work for Gazprombank, a big lender with sturdy hyperlinks to the elite round Putin, the report famous. No estimates had been instantly accessible for his or her belongings and holdings.

