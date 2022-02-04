Why there’s nothing new about Leveling Up





As Boris Johnson publishes his much-delayed plan to “Level Up” the nation, Jack Blanchard explores the lengthy historical past of the North/South divide in England and the efforts of previous governments to slender the hole.

Author and former FT journalist Brian Groom explains how the North/South divide stretches again centuries, and the way prime ministers of all events have been making an attempt to help the North for not less than 100 years. Former Deputy PM Michael Heseltine recollects the regeneration schemes he led within the Nineteen Eighties and Nineties which made him a family identify, and the components he believes made them so successful. John Prescott’s former deputy Richard Caborn explains New Labour’s radically completely different method to the issue, with massive public sector our bodies arrange in 1999 to drive development in each area. And Nick Clegg’s former director of technique, Polly Mackenzie, units out why David Cameron’s Coalition authorities tore all of it up and began once more in 2010.





Source link