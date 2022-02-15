Why Waleed ‘respects’ Novak’s vax stance

After weeks of copping a beating from the world’s media, Novak Djokovic has earned an oz. of help from an unlikely supply.

Project host Waleed Aly has thrown an oz. of help behind exiled tennis star Novak Djokovic after his vaccination debacle forward of the Australian Open this yr.

Djokovic was turfed from Australia after a prolonged authorized battle over his vaccination standing and has since admitted he has no intentions of taking part in ball.

The World No. 1 stated his perception in human beings having the proper to decide on what goes into their physique trumps his need to earn extra trophies, as he sits painfully near a document 21 grand slam titles.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Djokovic opened up on the worldwide saga that cut up the sporting world in two.

“I understand the consequences of my decision and one of the consequences of my decision was not going to Australia and I was prepared not to go,” he stated.

“I perceive that not being vaccinated at present, you already know, I‘m unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.

“That is the price I am willing to pay.”

Co-hosts Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar were quick to dismiss Djokovic’s different stance, however Aly wasn’t so wanting to hurl stones, admitting the current clip had made him respect the Serbian star for standing by his ideas.

“I don’t know, (after) watching that clip, it actually made me respect him … he’s prepared to bear the cost of his stance,” he stated.

“Yeah, me too,” co-host Kate Langbroek agreed.

Djokovic’s future within the sport stays beneath a cloud after being booted from Melbourne in January. The 20-time grand slam champion claimed he had an exemption due having caught Covid in December, however was denied entry, sparking an 11-day authorized battle and 24-hour media circus.

Djokovic has made clear a number of occasions his choice doesn’t make him an “anti-vaxxer”, as he has acquired a number of immunisations prior to now. He claims his essential challenge is with privateness, and believes an individual’s medical information ought to be solely be disclosed voluntarily, and never be enforced by regulation no matter a global pandemic.

He believes a lot of what has been assumed about him by the world press is inaccurate, and sought to clear the air on the current political storm.

“I understand and support fully the freedom to choose whether you want to get vaccinated or not,” he stated in his BBC interview.

“I have not spoken about this before and I have not disclosed my medical record and my vaccination status because I had the right to keep that private and discrete. But as I see, there is a lot of wrong conclusions and assumptions out there and I think it’s important to speak up about that and justify certain things.”

“I was never against vaccination. I understand globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing an end soon hopefully to this virus. And vaccination was probably the biggest effort that was made, probably half of the planet was vaccinated. And I fully respect that.

“But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. For me, that is essential. It is really the principle of understanding what is right and what is wrong for you, and me as an elite professional athlete, I have always carefully reviewed, assessed everything that comes in, from supplements, food, the water that I drink, sports drinks, anything that comes into my body as fuel.

“Based on all the information I got, I decided not to take the vaccine as of today.”