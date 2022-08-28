Why Wesley utility would be great fit at Eagles: Broadbridge

Wesley College coach Michael Broadbridge has urged West Coast to check out explosive utility Kaleb Smith who he believes “has AFL written all over him”.

The 17-year-old, who averaged 20 disposals, 4 clearances, 4 rating involvements and booted 13 objectives in 11 eight appearances for Wesley this season, earned a State draft mix invitation following a powerful end to his Year 12 PSA marketing campaign.

He missed the beginning of the season with a knee damage and one other sport by means of sickness however produced two of his finest video games to cap it off, with 5 objectives in opposition to Christ Church within the penultimate spherical and 25 possessions, seven clearances and a purpose on Guildford.

“Hopefully he’ll play his best footy in the last few games of the season,” Broadbridge stated.

“He got off to a slow start because of injury and he was probably peaking in form the last couple of games really.

“It’s good that he’s got a combine invitation, I think he’ll test really well in the power and speed side of things.

“He’s super quick and from a skills perspective, he’s pretty tidy as well and there’s obviously a few clubs aware of what he can do.”

Broadbridge felt Smith, who has performed in every single place from half-back to wing, midfield and ahead, could be simply what the Eagles’ engine-room wants.

Camera Icon East Fremantle and Wesley College draft prospect Kaleb Smith. Credit: Pixell Photography / Phil Elliott

“A club like West Coast don’t have much of his type of player on their list,” he stated.

“They don’t have speed, they don’t have power, they’ve just got a lot of one-pacers.

“The very best sides have a few of those guys floating through the midfield and forward-line like Jordan De Goey, Christian Petracca, Patrick Dangerfield, Dustin Martin.

“They’re big names I know but you need that sort of player to win AFL premierships.

“He’s just got those AFL capabilities that other kids don’t have.

Camera Icon Wesley coach Michael Broadbridge had lofty praise for potential draft bolter Kaleb Smith. Credit: Rob Prezioso / AFL Media

“He plays half-back for East Fremantle colts and he breaks lines.

“We played him on a wing last year at PSA level and he just terrorises the opposition with his speed and ball-carrying ability.

“Then we realised when we put him forward that he could jump and mark the ball and kick goals as well, we didn’t have much of that so we left him forward.

“We played him on ball a bit as well and he ran out of centre bounces and kicked goals from there.

“He’s got strings to his bow but he’s still got development left in his body and his game so there’s lots of upside to him as well.

“He can burst away, he can jump vertically and he’s a good kick with clean hands, so he’s got those traits with AFL written all over them.”

Smith returned to WAFL colts with an enormous efficiency in a dropping trigger in opposition to Claremont at Revo Fitness Stadium, gathering a game-high 25 possessions throughout half-back.