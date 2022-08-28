Australia

Why Wesley utility would be great fit at Eagles: Broadbridge

Wesley College coach Michael Broadbridge has urged West Coast to check out explosive utility Kaleb Smith who he believes “has AFL written all over him”.

The 17-year-old, who averaged 20 disposals, 4 clearances, 4 rating involvements and booted 13 objectives in 11 eight appearances for Wesley this season, earned a State draft mix invitation following a powerful end to his Year 12 PSA marketing campaign.

He missed the beginning of the season with a knee damage and one other sport by means of sickness however produced two of his finest video games to cap it off, with 5 objectives in opposition to Christ Church within the penultimate spherical and 25 possessions, seven clearances and a purpose on Guildford.



