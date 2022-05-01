Why world leaders are taken to Gujarat, not Mumbai: Sanjay Raut’s jibe at PM Modi

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokthok in get together mouthpiece Saamana took a jibe at PM Modi and the BJP authorities and stated there was a steady try and clip the wings of Mumbai, the enterprise capital of India. On the event of Maharashtra day amid the continued political bother within the state on varied points, Sanjay Raut stated the BJP management within the Centre has forgotten the contribution of Maharashtra to India’s freedom motion.

Questioning why Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited to the occasion the place PM Modi acquired the primary Lata Mangeshkar award, Sanjay Raut stated there’s a course of to exclude Maharashtra from the nationwide politics.

After Narendra Modi turned the prime minister, world leaders usually are not coming to Mumbai as a result of they’re taken first to Gujarat after which to Delhi. “A few weeks ago, Sharad Pawar ji expressed grief that PM Modi takes world leaders to Gujarat to show the development there. When Sharad Pawar ji raises such issues, they must be taken seriously,” Sanjay Raut wrote.

“PM Modi is the PM of the entire country. There are many other cities,” Sanjay Raut wrote in his editorial.

Accusing former CM and BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis of attempting to transform Mumbai right into a Union Territory, Sanjay Raut stated had there been no Shiv Sena in Mumbai, it might have develop into a Union Territory.

The Hanuman Chalisa row is the most recent to create a stir within the state after Maharashtra Navnirma Sena chief Raj Thackeray threatened the state authorities that if the loudspeakers of mosques usually are not taken down by May 3, his get together employees will play Hanuman Chalisa on them. Commenting on the row, Sanjay Raut on Saturday stated Balasaheb Thackeray would have showered flowers on Shiv Sena had he been alive. “Balasaheb Thackeray doesn’t have to worry about who we are at present. Shiv Sena fighting against those who plan to divide the country by causing riots in name of Hanuman Chalisa. At this time, Balasaheb Thackeray will be showering flowers on us.”