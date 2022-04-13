Why Xavier Cooks won’t be talking up Kings-Hawks rivalry

Nobody must remind Xavier Cooks of the magnitude of the rivalry between the Sydney Kings and Illawarra Hawks.

Growing up in Wollongong, he “never really loved” the Kings – his father Eric was, in any case, a well-liked long-time participant and member of the Hawks’ teaching employees.

Xavier Cooks shoots in the course of the Kings’ spherical 19 NBL victory over the New Zealand Breakers in Bendigo. Credit:Getty

Fast-forward to 2022 and Cooks is a vital cog in a Kings staff sitting in second spot and on the second-longest winning streak by any team in the last 13 seasons of 40-minute NBL.

They play the third-placed Hawks on Thursday night time however, with home-court benefit within the play-offs doubtlessly at stake, Cooks doesn’t really feel the necessity to add “fuel to the fire” by reminding his teammates of the rivalry.