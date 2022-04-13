Why Xavier Cooks won’t be talking up Kings-Hawks rivalry
Nobody must remind Xavier Cooks of the magnitude of the rivalry between the Sydney Kings and Illawarra Hawks.
Growing up in Wollongong, he “never really loved” the Kings – his father Eric was, in any case, a well-liked long-time participant and member of the Hawks’ teaching employees.
Fast-forward to 2022 and Cooks is a vital cog in a Kings staff sitting in second spot and on the second-longest winning streak by any team in the last 13 seasons of 40-minute NBL.
They play the third-placed Hawks on Thursday night time however, with home-court benefit within the play-offs doubtlessly at stake, Cooks doesn’t really feel the necessity to add “fuel to the fire” by reminding his teammates of the rivalry.
“This is one of the biggest games of the year for us,” he mentioned.
“Even if it wasn’t Wollongong, even if this was a Perth or Melbourne, this game would be extremely intense.
“At the end of the day, this is about a second-place team play(ing) a third-place team for a playoff seat right now, so they don’t need any more excuses.”
Standing in the best way of 13 wins in a row is an Illawarra staff on a scorching streak of their very own. The Hawks have received six video games in a row and lead the league in factors scored. While the trio of Duop Reath, Tyler Harvey and Antonius Cleveland entice a lot of the headlines, Cooks mentioned coach Brian Goorjian has loads of weapons at his disposal.
“Right now, they’re one of the hottest teams in the league, and they’re playing great basketball,” he mentioned.