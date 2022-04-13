Why you now need to book a rental car in advance in Spain

Visitors to Spain who wish to rent a automobile may have a tough time attempting to pay money for one this Easter and even this summer season, until they e book properly upfront.

Over the previous two years, because the begin of Covid-19 pandemic, there was a scarcity in rental automobiles in Spain. However, throughout peak vacation instances reminiscent of Easter, the difficulty has been dropped at the forefront.

It’s now widespread in Spain to see automobile rental corporations hanging up indicators saying “no hay coches” or no automobiles, just like the no emptiness indicators seen in mattress & breakfasts and inns.

Which locations in Spain are experiencing shortages?

While all of Spain is at present experiencing automobile rental shortages, the issue is especially affecting areas of Spain with excessive numbers of vacationers such because the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

According to the employers’ associations of the Balearic Islands, Aevab and Baleval, there are 50,000 fewer rental automobiles throughout the islands than earlier than the pandemic.

In the Canary Islands, there’s a comparable downside. Occupancy charges near 90 p.c have overwhelmed automobile rental corporations. The Association of Canary Vehicle Rental Companies (Aecav) says that they too have 50,000 automobiles, however to satisfy present demand, they estimate they would wish no less than 65,000.

While the National Business Federation of Vehicle Rental With and Without Driver (FENEVAL), which operates throughout Spain has revealed that they at present have 600,000 automobiles, which is 27 p.c lower than in 2019, after they had 820,000 automobiles.

Why is there a scarcity?

There are a number of components which have led to this scarcity, which primarily should do with the pandemic.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), fewer than 20 million overseas vacationers visited Spain in 2020 and revenues within the sector plummeted by greater than 75 p.c. While numbers did rise in 2021, the nation nonetheless solely welcomed 31.1 million overseas guests final 12 months, properly under pre-pandemic ranges and much in need of the federal government’s goal.

Many Spanish automobile rental corporations have admitted that the fleet they provide is right down to half after promoting off automobiles within the pandemic as a result of lack of demand. They additionally say that they can’t substitute these automobiles as a result of they don’t have the sellers to take action.

One of the largest points is that additionally as a result of drop in demand in the course of the pandemic, the world is experiencing a scarcity of semiconductor microchips, that are an integral a part of vehicle manufacturing. Each automobile requires a median of 200 to 400 microchips.

“They are manufacturing very few cars due to the lack of microchips”, defined the president of the Business Association of Rental Vehicles in Andalusia (AESVA), Ana María García.

The automobile rental sector additionally complains that automobile rental corporations usually are not precedence clients for producers. “They are selling them to other sectors or to individuals,” defined García.

President of Feneval, Juan Luis Barahona additionally echoed this sentiment, saying “we are having problems getting manufacturers to provide us with new cars”.

What can I do?

If you realize that you simply’re coming to Spain and can want a rental automobile, the most suitable choice is to e book your automobile as quickly as you e book your flights.

Make certain that you simply don’t depart it till you arrive, in any other case, you’ll discover that you possibly can be left with none personal transportation and might be compelled to depend on public transport as an alternative – not perfect if you happen to’ve deliberate a Spanish street journey otherwise you’ve deliberate on visiting among the Canary and Balearic Islands the place public transport isn’t very dependable.

In the Canary Islands, Aecav expects this downside to worsen in the course of the summer season and recommends “booking well in advance”.

Rise in costs

Due to the dearth of availability and improve in demand, automobile rental costs have soared. As reported by LaSexta TV channel, renting a automobile from Palma de Mallorca airport in July 2021 value €880 when reserving one month upfront, however now even if you happen to look three months upfront, the price has gone as much as €970.

The rise in costs impacts the most affordable fashions, which along with the rise in gasoline costs will make self-drive and street journey holidays much more tough for a lot of vacationers to Spain this 12 months.