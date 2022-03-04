Why you should never step in murky water

A dad on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast thought he’d stepped on a chunk of glass when he waded into murky water – the fact was way more sinister.

A younger father was hospitalised after standing on what he thought was a chunk of damaged glass. Instead he had stood on of the world’s most toxic fish.

Brock Harris was out boating along with his spouse Allanah Harris close to Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast when he stood on a stonefish.

While placing the boat within the water, he felt a ache in his foot however considering it was glass, was decided to remain out on the boat.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than he began bleeding out of his nostril and ears, based on Mrs Harris, who posted the harrowing expertise on TikTok.

The couple dropped every little thing, leaving their boat with some strangers at a close-by caravan park, and rushed to the hospital.

By this time Mr Harris was experiencing ongoing seizures. His foot had doubled in measurement.

Hospital employees instantly administered antivenom and submerged his infected foot in boiling scorching water for round seven hours, Mrs Harris mentioned.

Stonefish are thought to be one of the vital venomous of all fish and are sometimes onerous to identify as they’ll camouflage to seem like a rock or a chunk of coral.

They make their houses on the ocean ground within the shallow coastal waters of Northern Australia.

Stonefish have 13 sharp spines crammed with venom that lie beneath a sheaf of pores and skin and lengthen out when beneath risk.

If stonefish poison is left untreated it could actually trigger muscular paralysis, respiration difficulties, coronary heart failure and even demise.