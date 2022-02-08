Why you should wait to buy a new car

The automotive scarcity plaguing the planet has seen costs for used vehicles skyrocket – however in accordance with a shock report, a crash could possibly be coming.

There has by no means been a worse time to purchase a automotive in Australia, with an ideal storm of situations sparking a brand new automotive scarcity and sending the value of second-hand automobiles hovering.

Firstly, the business has been hit by a world scarcity of semiconductors – also called microchips – that are an important a part of fashionable vehicles in addition to all digital objects together with cell phones and computer systems.

That scarcity was attributable to the Covid pandemic which despatched nations – and manufacturing crops – into lockdown all over the world, disrupting provides.

To make issues worse, provides had been additional disrupted by contemporary restrictions on worldwide ports and borders, and automotive firms that managed to get their fingers on semiconductors additionally struggled to move their automobiles and sustain with the fevered demand.

As a consequence, individuals have been hanging onto their vehicles for longer than they usually would, with ready instances for brand spanking new vehicles blowing out to 6 to eight months.

That has despatched the price of used vehicles skyrocketing, with determined customers comfortable to fork out costs that may have been unthinkable a number of years in the past.

‘Crazy’ state of affairs

Bill Tsouvalas, founder and managing director of asset finance dealer agency Savvy, informed information.com.au costs must come down “at some point” – however not for one more 12 months on the very least.

“The current used car prices can’t stay where they are forever … but dealers won’t get back to stocking the same levels they were prior to Covid for at least another couple of years,” he mentioned.

“At the moment, we have factory orders that are stretching out to six to eight months away.

“There’s no real surplus in stock that dealers currently have in their inventory. For example, we have one dealer partner who used to stock around 350 cars, and now he has 38. It’s crazy.”

Late final 12 months, Savvy’s 2021 Car Ownership Costs report discovered that used automotive costs had jumped to 37 per cent above the pre-pandemic excessive in February 2020, whereas automotive gross sales in November 2021 had fallen by 15.3 per cent over the earlier 12 months, highlighting how the availability scarcity had impacted Aussies.

Mr Tsouvalas mentioned in some instances, clients had been paying extra for used vehicles than new ones as they didn’t need to look forward to months on finish for a brand new automobile to reach.

Meanwhile, rarer, in-demand vehicles are doubling or tripling in worth, corresponding to Ford G6E Turbos which might have offered for round $10,000 simply two years in the past, however in 2022 had been fetching near $30,000 – a state of affairs Mr Tsouvalas mentioned was “ridiculous”.

However, Mr Tsouvalas mentioned the shutdown of worldwide journey for a number of years meant many Aussies had been extra cashed up than typical, and had been due to this fact comfortable to spend a bit extra on belongings like vehicles.

He mentioned in case you don’t want a used automotive urgently, it was greatest to carry off and look forward to costs to doubtlessly drop down the observe.

“At some point the music will stop, but I just can’t see it happening for the next couple of years,” he mentioned.

Crisis ‘beyond our control’

James Voortman, chief govt of the Australian Automotive Dealers Association, informed information.com.au the demand for vehicles was as a result of a spread of things together with an aversion to public transport in the course of the pandemic, a shift in direction of native driving holidays as a substitute of abroad flights, and the very fact individuals had been feeling “confident in their wealth” as a result of low rates of interest and authorities incentives.

“Price increases in Australia have been around 10 to 30 per cent depending on the cars, but it hasn’t been as bad in Australia as it has been in the US where we’ve seen much, much larger inflation,” he mentioned.

“When this ends depends on when we get a supply of new cars into Australia, but the best guess from manufacturers is towards the end of 2022.

“When supply does return to normal, we will see a reduction in prices … but it’s beyond the control of Australian businesses as all manufacturing is done offshore, so all we can do is hope that all those problems overseas are resolved.”

Used automotive market ‘could collapse’

Meanwhile, KPMG predicted late final 12 months that used automotive costs within the US may plummet by 30 per cent by the tip of the 12 months – and whereas the agency’s report was US-specific, it’s not unthinkable to anticipate the same state of affairs in Australia, given the issues affecting the business are world.

“History tells us the current frenzy in the used-car market will come to an end,” the report reads.

“Chip suppliers will catch up with demand, supply chains will unclog, and the massive auto manufacturing machine will shift back into high gear and dealer lots will again be full.

“When that happens, the used car market could collapse. The millions of consumers and businesses that are forced to buy used cars today, will go back to buying new ones.

“Used car demand would normalise and the relationship to new car prices would be restored. That would imply a drop in used-car prices of about 30 per cent below where they are today.”