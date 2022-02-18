Why your cinema could be saved

The authorities has thrown cinemas a lifeline with a significant funding announcement.

Hard-hit impartial and regional cinemas have been thrown a lifeline by the federal government.

One hundred and twenty 5 cinemas throughout the nation are set to share in additional than $7 million in a bid to maintain their doorways open following a troublesome two years for the humanities and leisure sector.

Cinemas have spent a lot of the previous two years both closed or working underneath strict caps on the variety of patrons allowed within the venue.

On prime of that, cinemas had been additionally needed to take care of a decelerate of releases from Hollywood, after studios delayed the discharge of a lot of their blockbuster hits because of the pandemic.

The cash introduced as we speak is a part of $20 million hand out from the federal government’s Supporting Cinemas’ Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher stated the grants would help impartial and regional cinemas to stay viable.

“Independent cinemas are a vital component of Australia’s economic, social and cultural wellbeing, which is why we continue to provide one-off business continuity grants to support the cinemas resurgence from prolonged closures and capacity restrictions,” he stated.

A second spherical of the fund was introduced by the federal government in December, following a full-throated marketing campaign from the sector.

The grants vary from $35,000 to $85,000 and are administered by Screen Australia.

Chief government Graeme Mason welcomed grants and stated he hoped audiences would make a return to the theatre.

“With the pandemic continuing to impact independent cinema operators, we are pleased to continue to administer the SCREEN Fund to support the viability and recovery of Australian independent cinemas, and ultimately make it possible for Australians to keep enjoying the immersive big screen experience when they can safely do so,” he stated.