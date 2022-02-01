Widespread sexual harassment and racism claims at Rio Tinto operations, including in SA | Fin24

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is Rio Tinto subsidiary in South Africa. Operations there have been usually marred by violence by surrounding communities, and RBM’s common supervisor was murdered in May final yr. Picture: Siyande Mayeza

More than 1 / 4 of feminine staff at Rio Tinto Group have skilled sexual harassment and nearly half of all workers have been victims of bullying, based on a brand new report that’s set to boost contemporary investor questions over the mining big’s governance.

A complete of 21 girls reported precise or tried rape or sexual assault at firm websites over the previous 5 years, and racism was discovered to be widespread throughout operations in Australia and South Africa. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is Rio Tinto subsidiary in South Africa. Operations there have been usually marred by violence by surrounding communities, and RBM’s general manager was murdered in May final yr.

This new report is the results of a company-commissioned research that surveyed greater than 10,000 staff on office tradition.

“The findings of this report are deeply disturbing to me and should be to everyone who reads them,” Jakob Stausholm, London-based Rio Tinto’s chief government officer, mentioned in a press release. “I feel shame and enormous regret to have learned the extent to which bullying, sexual harassment and racism are happening at Rio Tinto.”

Coming lower than two years after the world’s second-largest miner apologized for the destruction of historic Aboriginal Australian heritage websites, the most recent revelations over the extent of Rio Tinto’s poisonous work tradition threaten to stoke new investor unrest. The 2020 explosions at an iron-ore website, which buried a document of life relationship again greater than 40,000 years, prompted calls for for sweeping modifications and the exit of high executives together with Stausholm’s predecessor.

The exterior evaluate, initiated final yr after a spate of reviews over misconduct at distant mine websites in Western Australia, can even undermine the trade’s usually loudly proclaimed ambitions to attain higher gender steadiness in traditionally male-dominated workforces and to champion broader variety goals.

Rio, which promoted Stausholm to assist mend its status, mentioned it could implement all 26 suggestions contained within the findings of a staff led by former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick. Measures embrace making employee camps safer and creating an setting the place individuals really feel safe to report unacceptable habits.

While the research coated Rio workplaces in areas together with Canada, the U.S., Mongolia and Singapore, most consideration can be targeted on Australia, which is house to iron ore mines that generate the majority of income and the place nearly half of the agency’s 45,000 staff and contractors are based mostly. About 20% of Rio’s workforce is feminine, based on the agency’s most up-to-date annual report.

Western Australia’s parliament in July introduced an inquiry into sexual harassment within the state’s fly-in-fly-out mining trade, with public submissions from operators, unions and people pointing to an endemic tradition of sexism. The five-member panel is because of publish its findings in April.

The nation’s political institution has additionally been rocked by a collection of sexual misconduct allegations. In November, a report on office tradition within the nationwide parliament and different authorities places of work discovered that one in three staff had suffered sexual harassment. Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered that inquiry after hundreds of ladies rallied to protest towards sexual violence and his authorities’s dealing with of gender points.

Some of the nation’s greatest traders, together with AustralianTremendous and Health Employees Superannuation Trust, are more and more taking a zero-tolerance method to poor company tradition. Both funds have been amongst people who pushed for the resignation of Rio executives after the heritage website destruction.

The trade’s distant mines might be particularly dangerous for ladies. They stay largely male-dominated, with staff dwelling in camp-style lodging that blurs the road between work and social life. However the research additionally heard complaints from workers in Singapore, a predominantly office-based location.

Respondents to Broderick’s eight-month-long evaluate, which included a web based survey, one-to-one conferences and small dialogue teams, described an environment the place derogatory feedback and bodily intimidation have been commonplace.

The research additionally discovered that folks working in a rustic completely different to their start skilled excessive charges of racism, whereas almost 40% of males and over 30% of ladies figuring out themselves as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in Australia had been topic to racism. The report additionally mentioned bullying habits had turn out to be “normalized” in lots of office settings.

While Rio was making progress in tackling theses points “the challenge now is to ensure that this cultural shift is replicated at all levels of the organization,” the report mentioned.

Among its suggestions: Rio ought to bolster its investigations course of into allegations of dangerous habits, strengthen its assist for victims of abuse, enhance education schemes throughout the workforce, and higher monitor efficiency metrics for progressing cultural change.

with Fin24