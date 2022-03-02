Wife calls marriage ‘insane,’ hates her husband

A lady who has labelled marriage “insane” has revealed why she “hates” her husband, likening him to “a pointy Lego brick underfoot”.

Heather Havrilesky, 51, makes the bombshell confession in her new e book, Foreverland: On The Divine Tedium Of Marriage – likening her partner of 16 years to “a pointy Lego brick underfoot”, “a smelly heap of laundry” and a “snoring heap of meat”, the New York Post stories.

The writer, who beforehand penned the “Ask Polly” recommendation column for New York Magazine, married her husband, Bill, again in 2006, after he despatched her an e-mail praising her work.

The couple now have two daughters, aged 12 and 15, however Havrileskysays their union is fixed work, and he or she needed to write down a sensible memoir in regards to the hardships of marriage.

“The reason I wrote the book in the first place is in our culture we love to tell stories about falling in love,” she informed The Times. “There are a lot less stories and books and movies about actually making a relationship work over the long haul.”

“I just kept picking up books about marriage and then throwing them across the room,” she stated. “They just felt so false.”

Havrilesky stated she hopes her e book is a refreshing antidote to the “carefully curated glimpses of people’s lives, which you see so often on Instagram and Twitter, where everything is serene and lovely and calm and loving”.

However, she is ready for backlash.

In one chapter of her new e book, she writes that she had a crush on one other man whereas she was married – a confession that’s certain to make many readers uncomfortable.

But the author insists she informed her husband about her emotions as they have been unfolding, and he didn’t thoughts her writing publicly about it.

“I knew that was sick and wrong of me,” she stated. “But in real life from the very beginning I’d told Bill every beat of the situation, to the point where he was like, ‘I’m honestly bored of talking about this. You’ve never fantasised about anyone? This is just normal stuff. It’s not the end of the world.’

Havrilesky said she and her husband are extremely honest with one another – something that has helped their relationship to stand the test of time. Despite their frustrations with each other, they believe their union is a lifetime commitment.

While her new book is a warts-and-all look at the “drudgery and monotony” of marriage, Havrilesky insists her intention is to indicate that it’s an establishment price defending.

The author not too long ago underwent therapy for breast most cancers, and Bill was by her facet.

“I hate it when people say their husband is their best friend, but he is my best friend, my therapist and my mother, in one,” she stated.

