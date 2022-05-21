Wife says Ethiopian general arrested after criticising government | News24

Brigadier General Tefera Mamo was due in court docket on Friday after being arrested this week, his spouse mentioned.

A distinguished Ethiopian common who has been crucial of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities was due in court docket on Friday after being arrested this week, his spouse mentioned.

Brigadier General Tefera Mamo commanded the Amhara area’s navy, which has backed Abiy’s federal troops towards rebellious forces in northern Tigray, till February when he was eliminated for unexplained causes.

Last Sunday, he gave a TV interview the place he criticised Abiy’s technique towards the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and in addition accused Amhara members of the prime minister’s ruling occasion of being motivated by cash.

On Monday, Tefera was picked up after assembly a pal in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa and flown by helicopter again to Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, his spouse Menen Haile advised Reuters, citing a member of the family who noticed him in detention.

The president and spokesperson of Amhara’s regional administration didn’t reply to requests for remark or affirmation of his arrest. Police didn’t reply both.

Critics say Abiy, who received a Nobel Peace Prize after taking energy as a reformist in 2018, is cracking down on dissent round Ethiopia. He says he’s guaranteeing stability and law-and-order within the multi-ethnic nation.

Clashes and arrests

Tefera’s case comes throughout studies of arrests and a conflict in a single city of Amhara, Ethiopia’s second most populous area, the place a 2019 rebellion led by a dissident common killed the regional president and chief of military workers.

On Thursday, allied federal and regional troops clashed in Motta with members of a volunteer militia generally known as Fano, in accordance with Fano member Tafere Damete. He gave no extra particulars.

Fano had been serving to federal and Amhara troopers within the Tigray battle, and in his TV interview, Tefera had mentioned the motion shouldn’t be sidelined.

A scholar chief, Eshetu Getinet, advised Reuters that two Fano members had been detained in latest days within the regional capital and operations had been underway to choose up extra.

One journalist from native media outlet Ashara, which has focussed latest reporting on Fano, advised Reuters that 5 of its journalists had been additionally detained on Thursday.

Adding that they shut down Ashara’s workplaces in Bahir Dar, he mentioned:

Those who took them had been sporting a uniform of Amhara particular forces, Amhara police and anti-riot forces. I used to be hiding in a bathroom once they took them.

Amhara officers, navy and police had no remark.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane referred a Reuters request to the federal government spokesperson, who didn’t instantly reply.

Daniel Bekele, head of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, mentioned his group was monitoring Tefera’s detention intently. “We are gravely concerned about the wave of arrests which has also included journalists,” he advised Reuters.

