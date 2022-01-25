WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against extradition to the US
On Monday, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde denied Assange permission to instantly enchantment December’s ruling, leaving it to the UK’s Supreme Court to determine whether or not or to not take up Assange’s enchantment.
The solely argument they accepted from Assange’s group was that the Supreme Court had by no means thought-about whether or not larger courts might take up assurances made by a state requesting extradition, when the assurances weren’t put earlier than decrease courts earlier within the authorized proceedings.
Assange’s fiancée Stella Moris hailed the High Court ruling as “precisely what we wanted to happen.”
“The High Court certified that we had raised a point of law of general public importance and that the Supreme Court has good grounds to hear this appeal,” she mentioned in a press release outdoors the court docket on Monday. “The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal, but make no mistake, we won today in court.”
Assange is needed within the US on 18 legal prices after WikiLeaks printed 1000’s of categorised recordsdata and diplomatic cables in 2010. If convicted, he faces as much as 175 years in jail.
Assange has been held in London’s Belmarsh jail since 2019, after he was arrested in reference to bail-skipping prices and a separate extradition warrant from the US Justice Department.