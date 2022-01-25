WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against extradition to the US

The determination to extradite Assange has rested on his psychological well being. In January 2021 , a magistrates’ court docket ruling discovered that Assange couldn’t be extradited as it might be “oppressive,” by purpose of his psychological well being.

But the High Court overturned that call in December, saying Assange might be extradited to the US on the premise of assurances given by the US authorities about his remedy there. These included pledges that Assange wouldn’t be made the topic of “special administrative measures,” nor would he be held at a most safety jail earlier than or after trial.

On Monday, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde denied Assange permission to instantly enchantment December’s ruling, leaving it to the UK’s Supreme Court to determine whether or not or to not take up Assange’s enchantment.

The solely argument they accepted from Assange’s group was that the Supreme Court had by no means thought-about whether or not larger courts might take up assurances made by a state requesting extradition, when the assurances weren’t put earlier than decrease courts earlier within the authorized proceedings.