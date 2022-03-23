Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange To Marry In Prison Today

The registrar-led ceremony will happen throughout visiting hours on the jail

London:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term associate Stella Moris inside a high-security jail in southeast London on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by 4 visitors, two official witnesses and two safety guards.

Assange is needed by U.S. authorities to face trial on 18 counts regarding WikiLeaks’ launch of huge troves of confidential U.S. navy information and diplomatic cables.

The 50-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, has been held at Belmarsh jail since 2019 and earlier than that was holed up within the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

While dwelling on the embassy he fathered two youngsters with Moris, a lawyer greater than a decade his junior, who he met in 2011 when she began work on his authorized staff. Their relationship started in 2015.

The registrar-led ceremony will happen throughout visiting hours on the jail, the place a few of Britain’s most infamous criminals have served sentences, together with little one assassin Ian Huntley.

Moris’s wedding ceremony costume and Assange’s kilt – a nod to his household ties to Scotland – have been created by British dressmaker Vivienne Westwood, who has beforehand campaigned towards his extradition.

Assange was denied permission this month to enchantment at Britain’s Supreme Court towards a choice to extradite him to the United States. He may nonetheless problem any choice from the federal government to approve his extradition.

