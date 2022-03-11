Wild Beat Red Wings 6-5 In Shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala each scored within the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night time.

Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation, and Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek additionally had targets to assist Minnesota sweep the season collection. Cam Talbot made 29 saves and stopped Jakub Vrana and Dylan Larkin within the shootout to seal the Wild’s second straight win.

“We were up and down, but it was a very emotional game,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason mentioned. “There’s a lot of intensity now, which is probably a good thing right now. We need to be that intense right now for us to play the way that we want to play.”

Vrana and Lucas Raymond every scored twice in regulation, and Jordan Oesterle had a purpose with 2:51 left that tied it at 5 for Detroit. Nick Leddy had three assists for the Red Wings, who blew a 4-2 second-period lead, had been outshot 40-34 and misplaced their fourth sport in a row.

Boldy opened the scoring and Vrana, who missed the primary 5 months of the season with a shoulder harm on the primary day of coaching camp, tied it for Detroit.

Eriksson Ek was credited with an unassisted purpose when Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic by chance put the puck between his legs into the web whereas attempting to clear it to provide Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

After Raymond tied it, Vrana scored a power-play purpose to place Detroit up 3-2 after one interval. Raymond scored once more within the second interval to provide the Red Wings a two-goal lead.

“One of the big things for us going in was handling the ups and downs,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill mentioned. “I thought we did a really good job of doing that. They got up on us early and we responded well. They got up on us late, and we responded well.”

Zuccarello scored a power-play purpose within the second interval, and Boldy and Kaprizov scored within the third to place Minnesota up 5-4. But Oesterle tied it late in regulation to ship it to extra time.

NOTES: Detroit’s Marc Staal performed in his 999th profession sport. If he performs Saturday at Calgary, he would be the third member of his household to succeed in 1,000 video games performed, making the Staals the primary trio of brothers to succeed in that milestone. He would be a part of brothers Eric (1,243 video games as of Thursday) and Jordan (1,068). … Five of Boldy’s 11 targets this season have come in opposition to Detroit. He had a hat trick in opposition to the Red Wings on Feb. 14.

