Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball video games in Maine will be chilly affairs. But issues obtained heated in a rush on Thursday night time in Portland.

In the underside of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the arms on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his option to first base, Renteria stated one thing that Reed didn’t like.

At that time, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, an enormous brawl broke out throughout the infield.

I don’t know what the pitcher stated to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But wager cash he by no means says it once more … pic.twitter.com/ZVR7G4LANH — Hunter Noll (A.Okay.A. Cracker Jack) (@HNoll21) April 21, 2022

Renteria recovered from the Reed punch and tackled Sea Dogs second baseman David Hamilton, whereas a swarm of our bodies mobbed Reed close to the mound.

Reed was ejected from the sport, clearly, and Renteria was left injured from the incident.

As for what precipitated the brawl? That stays a thriller.

“Obviously, something was going on there to set something off,” supervisor Chad Epperson stated, per the Portland Press Herald. “But as far as what, I have no idea.”

The Sea Dogs, in fact, are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, however they had been sporting teal throwbacks on Thursday from their days as a Marlins affiliate.