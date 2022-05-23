Wild card KO’s ex-French champ Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka, a former French Open winner and three-time grand slam champ, has been dumped out of Roland Garros within the first spherical by a neighborhood wildcard.

Corentin Moutet beat the 2015 champion 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-3. He earned the doubtful reward of a second spherical assembly with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, who beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2.

Wawrinka, at 14 years older than his 23-year-old opponent, had beforehand performed solely 4 tour-level matches this season, profitable two. He missed most of final season after having surgical procedure on his left foot.

Moutet, world No.139, had misplaced six of his final 9 matches.

Elsewhere British No.2 Dan Evans lastly gained a match at Roland Garros on the fifth time of asking.

A primary-round loser in every of his 4 earlier important draw appearances Evans beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4.

American 18th-seed Reilly Opelka misplaced to Filip Krajnovic in straight units.

