Wild Fox In Minnesota Tests Positive For Avian Influenza

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A wild fox from Anoka County has examined constructive for the extremely pathogenic avian influenza, and is the primary wild mammal within the state to contract the illness.

The case was confirmed in a fox equipment earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mentioned. Last week, two pink fox kits from Ontario, Canada examined constructive for HPAI.

So far, HPAI has been confirmed in practically 200 wild birds, together with 19 species of birds and raptors within the state.

Nationally, the extremely contagious virus has culled 37 million chickens and turkeys in U.S. farms since February. It’s additionally having an alarming impact on bald eagles, inflicting them to really feel unsteady on their talons and render them unable to fly.

This yr’s pressure is extra aggressive than the earlier 2015 pressure, the Minnesota DNR says.

“Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well,” mentioned Dr. Joni Scheftel, state public well being veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health. “The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with wildlife that appear to be sick or injured.”

Minnesotans who discover sick or lifeless birds or raptors ought to contact the DNR.