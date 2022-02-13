Wild Get Goal, Assist From Fiala, Gaudreau, Beat Canes 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau every had a objective and an help for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive objectives by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the sport within the third interval on Saturday evening.

Kirill Kaprizov additionally scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who’re 10-1-1 of their final 12 video games. Talbot has received 4 straight begins, with a complete of 5 objectives allowed. Fiala has 10 objectives and eight assists in his final 14 video games.

Svechnikov has 11 objectives in his final 17 video games. He scored 1:21 aside, giving the Hurricanes greater than two-thirds of the ultimate body to tie it, however Talbot was as much as the duty.

Frederik Andersen stopped 24 photographs for the Hurricanes, who fell to 17-5-2 of their final 24 video games. Andersen continues to be 14-2-1 in his final 17 begins, with simply 34 objectives allowed in that stretch.

The Hurricanes and Wild introduced two of the highest six data within the NHL into this sport, their first in opposition to one another in additional than 26 months because of the pandemic-altered 2020-21 schedule, and the tempo of play was on par with their lofty perches within the standings.

Sharp goaltending saved the sport scoreless via a slew of prime possibilities, till the ten:14 mark of the second interval.

After Gaudreau maneuvered round Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei as they chased a free puck alongside the boards, Gaudreau’s centering go to Matt Blody was poked away by Brett Pesce. Fiala snagged it within the slot, drifted to his left and snapped a shot previous Andersen’s proper shoulder that scraped the underside of the crossbar.

That was the primary objective in opposition to the Hurricanes, who’ve given up the fewest objectives per sport within the league, in a span of 127 minutes and 20 seconds.

Following the second intermission, the groups let free. Kaprizov knocked in his personal rebound for his twentieth objective of the season to offer the Wild a 2-0 lead at 1:16 of the third interval. Gaudreau adopted him simply 78 seconds later, arrange by a slick drop go from a pivoting Fiala, and the followers fired up the “Sieve! Sieve! Sieve!” chant to taunt Andersen.

Then Svechnikov, the second total choose in 2018 who continues to be simply 21, single-handedly introduced the Hurricanes again by lastly fixing the All-Star Talbot with a rocket from deep within the slot. Svechnikov tacked on one other one, his twentieth objective of the season, with a one-timer on the ability play on the 6:23 mark.

The Hurricanes, who have been coming off a 6-0 win at Boston on Thursday and lead the Metropolitan Division, allowed just one third-period objective over their earlier three video games and have the NHL’s finest objective differential within the ultimate 20 minutes of regulation.

The sport was postponed from Dec. 14, when six Hurricanes gamers have been positioned within the COVID-19 protocols in a 24-hour interval. As that wave of circumstances washed over the league, the NHL backed out of the Beijing Olympics and used the house on the schedule this month to make up the 98 video games that have been referred to as off between mid-November and mid-January.

HURRICANE HOMECOMING

Carolina proper wing Derek Stepan (Hastings) and Skjei (Lakeville) are each natives of the Twin Cities space who had loads of household and associates in attendance. This was their first sport at Minnesota as a member of the Hurricanes, whose final go to to Xcel Energy Center was on Nov. 16, 2019. Defenseman Jake Gardiner (Minnetonka), who has not performed this season after again and hip surgical procedures, is the opposite Minnesotan on Carolina’s roster.

Left wing Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Ian Cole, each former Wild gamers, additionally discovered the ice acquainted. Niederreiter had 110 objectives in 434 video games for Minnesota till he was traded on Jan. 17, 2019.

GAME NOTES

Minnesota performed with out Marcus Foligno, who served the primary sport of a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry in opposition to the Jets on Tuesday. Brandon Duhaime changed Foligno on the second line. … Jesperi Kotkaniemi cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to Carolina’s lineup after lacking the final three video games.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday evening, their first residence sport in 17 days.

The Wild host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday evening.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)