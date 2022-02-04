Wild scenes as cops haul man from dog park

Details of a person who was arrested after allegedly abusing police whereas strolling his canine have emerged.

Details of a person who was arrested after allegedly abusing police whereas strolling his canine have emerged.

The man was swarmed by a squad of police at Queens Park within the metropolis’s jap suburbs after experiences of a person allegedly being “verbally aggressive in the park”.

The Daily Mail reported the arrested man runs dog-training enterprise Wolf Pack Dreaming, and was “previously accused of regularly abusing passers-by”.

Reports say the alleged incidents left locals “too frightened to use the popular spot”.

“Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and spoke with a 59-year-old man, who allegedly became argumentative,” police informed the web publication.

“When officers arrested the man, he allegedly became physically aggressive and resisted police.

“The chaotic incident captured on video shows the dog walker in a tense standoff with police as Mr Gabriel tells the person behind the camera to ‘p*** off’.”

Officers could be heard saying “you are under arrest” as they detained the person in video obtained of the incident.

“You don’t understand, the dogs are going to go on the road. I’m not resisting, I just want the dogs to be secure,” the person could be heard shouting.

“Just wait for the dogs to be tied up please.”

The incident got here after councillors final 12 months referred to as upon extra park rangers to supervise the world due to the alleged “abusive behaviour of a regular dog walker”.

Police mentioned the person was then taken to Waverley Police station, the place he was charged with stalking and intimidation with intent to trigger worry or bodily hurt.