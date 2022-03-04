Wild Snap 4-Game Losing Streak With 5-4 Win Over Flyers: ‘It Was A Grind’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Minnesota Wild weren’t pleased with their play, however they had been thrilled to get a much-needed win.

Ryan Hartman had two objectives and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds aside within the third interval to guide Minnesota to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening.

“We played good in spurts, but it was a grind,” coach Dean Evason stated. “The positive thing is that we did grind continually, and we’re fortunate to get it done.”

Frederick Gaudreau additionally scored and Kevin Fiala had a pair of assists for the Wild, who snapped a four-game skid. Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

“When you get down in these kind of low points, it takes a game like that to kind of get out of it,” Hartman stated.

Scott Laughton had a objective and an help, and Patrick Brown, Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk additionally scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart completed with 33 saves. The Flyers have misplaced 21 of their final 24 video games and 5 of six on a club-record eight-game homestand.

“As soon as the adversity struck, we crumbled,” interim Flyers coach Mike Yeo stated. “That seems to be a growing trend for us and we have to fix that.”

Minnesota entered holding a playoff spot, in third place within the West’s Central Division, however seemed on the verge of dropping to the East’s Metropolitan Division’s last-place group earlier than placing for 2 fast objectives late within the third.

Boldy tied it at 4-all with 7:44 remaining within the third. Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov turned the puck over whereas making an attempt to cross out of the defensive zone, and Fiala made an important particular person effort to win a battle alongside the boards earlier than discovering Boldy heading to the web. Boldy’s shot went between Hart’s legs.

Brodin adopted with the go-ahead objective, his fourth of the season and first since Nov. 30, on a tough slap shot via a pair of screens that went excessive over Hart with 7:19 to play.

“I got a pretty good open lane there, so I was trying to put everything into it,” Brodin stated. “And luckily it went in.”

The Wild gained for simply the second time in eight video games and improved to 16-14 on the highway.

“It hasn’t been going our way lately and we’ve tried to be positive, stay together and get through this together,” Brodin stated.

Winning has been elusive for Philadelphia for a lot of the season — and particularly because the calendar flipped to 2022.

The Flyers had been in good place for a victory, although, when van Riemsdyk put the Flyers forward 4-3 with 45.7 seconds left within the second interval on the ability play when he deflected Claude Giroux’s wrister previous Talbot. It snapped an 0-for-10 skid on the man-advantage for the Flyers, whose 13.8% conversion share getting into play was third-worst within the NHL.

It additionally marked simply the third time within the final 24 video games Philadelphia eclipsed three objectives in a sport.

But the Flyers couldn’t cling on.

“We did some good things, but I don’t think we were very strong tonight,” Yeo stated. “They cranked it up another level and we certainly didn’t.”

Hartman netted his second of the competition with 10:56 left within the second to tie it at 3-all after Konecny had given the Flyers a one-goal lead 5:07 into the interval. The Wild middle has 21 objectives and reached 20 objectives for the primary time in his eight-year profession.

The groups break up 4 objectives within the first interval in a uncommon burst of offense for the Flyers, who entered tied for fourth-worst within the league with simply 2.5 objectives per sport.

HIGH FIVE

Minnesota improved to 17-0 when scoring at the very least 5 objectives in a sport.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Wild: Matt Dumba (decrease physique) missed his ninth straight sport, and Jordan Greenway (higher physique) sat for the fourth in a row. Both participated within the membership’s morning skate on Thursday.

Flyers: D Justin Braun (flu) went to the dressing room within the second interval and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Buffalo on Friday evening.

Flyers: Host Chicago on Saturday.

