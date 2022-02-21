Wild video of cops hurt in dramatic arrest

Footage has emerged of a dramatic arrest that left two cops injured throughout an altercation in Melbourne’s west.

The brawl came about after police had been known as to a property on Scarborough Crescent at Harkness, in Melbourne’s west, at 11.30pm on Saturday, February 19.

When police arrived a 46-year-old man allegedly grew to become more and more aggressive.

In the clip, the person could be heard yelling “youse (sic) are f***ed” in reference to the police.

He was then seen to be pinned to the bottom as a part of the altercation.

Two officers sustained accidents within the incident.

Capsicum spray was used to subdued the person earlier than he was arrested and brought to hospital with minor accidents.

A 48-year-old girl additionally sustained minor accidents whereas intervening with the arrest and obtained remedy in hospital.

The man, from Harkness, will likely be interviewed in regards to the alleged assault on police and resisting arrest.

All events are believed to be recognized to one another.