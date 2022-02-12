Wild video of unruly airline passenger

Video footage has captured the second a Frontier Airlines passenger was faraway from a flight after a heated argument with one other passenger over an NFL workforce.

Wild video caught an unruly passenger being restrained and faraway from a Frontier Airlines flight in Cleveland — after declaring that he “was the only Bengals fan.”

The airplane was ready to depart from Cleveland for Phoenix on Wednesday evening when the person and one other passenger exchanged heated phrases in regards to the Cincinnati NFL workforce dealing with the LA Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Fox8 reported.

The incident then escalated when an airline worker stepped in and advised one of many males he had an excessive amount of to drink, inflicting him to grow to be extra agitated, in response to the outlet.

Another passenger then intervened and positioned the agitated soccer fan in a chokehold earlier than lastly letting go, the footage exhibits, the New York Post studies.

As the unruly traveller lastly heads for the exit, he shouts: “I was a Bengals fan, I was the only Bengals fan. I’m not a bad person, bro, I drank a little too much, and one guy back there had a problem that I was drinking too much.”

Jason Brake, the passenger who recorded the fracas, advised Fox8 that the sloshed passenger had mentioned he was being discriminated towards as a result of he could have had an excessive amount of booze.

Brake blamed the person for lunging on the worker but additionally mentioned the passenger who positioned him in a chokehold escalated the incident.

“When I watched that, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is assaulting somebody that they’re trying to remove from the plane,’” he mentioned.

“The guy is not qualified to handle that situation and it could have made it worse, and you’ve got all these people that are stuck there and there’s going to be a stampede to try to get out of a little small door,” Brake added.

“The captain and the crew did make the comment that ‘This is why you do not buy your own alcohol and you drink it on board because this will happen,’ and they said basically, ‘We hope that he won’t be on any future flights with us,’” he mentioned.

“People have to make the wise decision. I mean, alcohol and flying just really don’t mix,” Brake added.

Police reportedly are reviewing the video and expenses towards the unidentified man have been pending.

A Frontier rep advised the information outlet in an announcement: “As Flight 2415 scheduled from Cleveland to Phoenix on February 9 was at the gate prior to takeoff, a passenger was behaving disruptively and was asked to exit the aircraft by a gate agent.

“The passenger became increasingly aggressive, physically assaulting the gate agent. The passenger was subsequently arrested by local enforcement and has been permanently placed on our Prevent Departure list,” the spokesperson added.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.