Wild weather lashes Sydney’s beaches

\r\nWild climate lashes Sydney's seashoresWild climate lashes Sydney's seashoresWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer16 ImagesWhile surfers had been enticed by huge waves at Bronte, authorities warned folks in opposition to coming into the damaging swell off Sydney's seashores.April 2, 2022 \u2014 3.27pm1\/16A surfer is seen braving the robust swell at Tamarama in Sydney.Credit:John Tanner2\/16A surfer comes ashore at Tamarama Beach, after being swept in from Bronte Beach.Credit:John Tanner3\/16The huge swell at Tamarama Beach.Credit:John Tanner4\/16Big surf throughout excessive tide at Bondi Beach.Credit:Dylan Coker5\/16The surf's nicely and really up at excessive tide on Bondi Beach.Credit:Dylan Coker6\/16The lifeguard stand is swamped throughout excessive tide at Bondi Beach.Credit:Dylan Coker7\/16Search crews search for survivors as a small aluminium boat sinks offshore within the huge swell at Bondi Beach. Police later confirmed the proprietor was secure and nicely, and had final seen his boat moored at Gordons Bay.Credit:Dylan Coker8\/16The big swell as seen at Tamarama Beach.Credit:John Tanner9\/16People watch the massive swell at Bondi Beach.Credit:Dylan Coker10\/16Search crews search for survivors as a small aluminium boat sinks offshore within the huge swell at Bondi Beach. Police later confirmed the proprietor was secure and nicely, and had final seen his boat moored at Gordons Bay.Credit:Dylan Coker11\/16The surf throughout excessive tide at Bondi Beach.Credit:Dylan Coker12\/16Icebergs is lashed by waves at Bondi.Credit:Dylan Coker13\/16Search crews search for survivors as a small aluminium boat sinks offshore within the huge swell at Bondi.Credit:Dylan Coker14\/16Search crews search for survivors as a small aluminium boat sinks offshore within the huge swell at Bondi Beach. Police later confirmed the proprietor was secure and nicely, and had final seen his boat moored at Gordons Bay.Credit:Dylan Coker15\/16The swell inundates Tamarama Beach.Credit:John Tanner16\/16A surfer takes to the massive swell at Bronte Beach.Credit:John Tanner\r\n\r\nSource link