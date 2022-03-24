Wildcats coach fumes over signing rumours

Perth Wildcats coach Scott Morrison has spit the dummy after questions surrounding his facet’s late-season signings have been aired once more after their 85-83 residence loss to Tasmania.

Morrison was requested whether or not rumours they’d signed one other participant had clouded the crew’s focus heading into Thursday night time’s shock loss to the JackJumpers, with American import Michael Frazier II’s future on the membership unsure.

“Had we won, I would’ve been in a good mood and I could maybe do this f***ing song and dance or smile, or tell a joke and pretend I don’t know what’s going on. It’s annoying, I’m tired of the questions,” the Wildcats coach mentioned.

“It’s not fair to the guys in the team that that’s all anyone cares about. It’s stupid. All right? That’s the last time I’m even acknowledging that as a question.

“These guys are busting their ass on the market day-after-day, I’m going to a press convention and it is eight minutes of some f***ing phantom legend man that no-one is aware of or is aware of something they’re speaking about.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

“All they want to do is start some gossip or find something to write about.

“I’m bored with these questions. If we signed somebody to make a change, there’s going to be an announcement.

“I did two weeks of a hotel quarantine with my family, I got sent away with the rest of the team for two months, and yet still, this is the most annoying thing that’s happened all season. So just wait and see what happens.”

The Wildcats have been linked with American John Brown III to carry measurement to their squad who have been dominated on the glass of their upset loss to Tasmania.

Brown III has been coaching in Perth this week and desires to affix the facet by Sunday earlier than the NBL deadline.

With seven video games remaining of their common season, Perth will probably be again in NBL motion on Saturday after they play the streaking Sydney Kings at RAC Arena.