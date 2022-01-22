Wildcats escape border drama with brilliant fightback

Perth Wildcats coach Scott Morrison has paid tribute to his crew for placing their disappointment about WA’s border closure behind them to battle again from a 13-point deficit throughout the second quarter and beat Illawarra 94-78.

The Wildcats appeared in hassle after they once more began poorly, however Vic Law modified the sport with 15 factors within the second interval, on the best way to 22 factors and 7 rebounds.

Morrison urged his gamers to make use of the sport as an escape from their border disappointment and mentioned their potential to carry out in these circumstances confirmed their mettle.

“I always used basketball as an escape from anything that was bothering me. I kind of gave that advice to the guys,” Morrison mentioned.

“I’m sure they didn’t need that advice but at the same time I didn’t want to sugar coat anything. It’s a tough situation.

“It sucks that we left with the plan of coming back on a certain day and all of a sudden we are told that can’t happen. That’s really hard on you so it’s just another reason to be really proud of the team.

“The games are going to be played regardless of how we feel or what we get to do, so we may as well make them count.

“I hope we can continue to use basketball as an escape from a really tough situation for us, and even tougher for our families. That’s what bothers everyone here the most. We feel pretty helpless to help the ones we love back home.”

Bryce Cotton celebrated his a hundred and fiftieth sport with 24 factors and 4 rebounds, Todd Blanchfield scored 20 factors and had 5 rebounds and import Michael Frazier II completed with 9 factors, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

Law’s dynamic second quarter adopted Cotton dragging Perth again into the competition towards Cairns on New Year’s Eve with a dominant second interval.

NBL commentators Andrew Gaze and Corey Williams had been vital of Perth’s lack of ability to attract up performs to get Law concerned earlier however Morrison mentioned it wasn’t at all times that easy.

“We didn’t get him as many touches as we probably should have in the first quarter,” Morrison mentioned.

“But he did get a couple of potential assists on his post up when he pitched it out to Mitch. He drew a foul another time and he had a kick-out three potential assist, so it’s not like he wasn’t contributing to the offence.

“But maybe it’s on me to make sure everyone gets their touches earlier. You’ve to to give credit to the Hawks too because they came out pretty strong defensively.”

The groups will play once more in Wollongong on Thursday however the Wildcats will return to their base in Hobart to organize.