Wildcats’ Law ruled out of NBL season

The Perth Wildcats have confirmed American import Vic Law will miss the rest of the NBL season after struggling an ankle damage.

Law went down within the third quarter of their win over Cairns on Saturday and returned to the bench on crutches.

The Wildcats say Law suffered a syndesmosis damage to his proper ankle and is anticipated to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

It’s a tricky blow for fourth-place Perth, who’ve two video games remaining within the common season and must win each to lock in a top-four spot ought to fifth-place Tasmania beat Melbourne United on Saturday.

This season, Law averaged 20.3 factors and eight.2 rebounds per sport to place him within the top-five of each classes.

His spot on the roster shall be changed by growth participant Kyle Zunic.