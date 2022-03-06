Wildest photos at Sydney’s Mardi Gras

Sydneysiders have placed on their dancing footwear and glitter to assist the annual Mardi Gras parade.

A sold-out crowd danced the night time away as revellers celebrated Sydney’s spectacular Mardi Gras Parade.

More than 50,000 spectators let their hair, partying the night time away as greater than 160 floats from organisations, companies and advocacy teams marched to assist LGBTQ+ communities on the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A Welcome to Country acknowledged the normal custodians of the land – the Gadigal individuals of the Eora Nation.

As per custom, Dykes on Bikes kicked off the official parade festivities. The group has been ‘riding with pride’ since 1988 and are Australia’s longest working female-identified motorbike membership.

Boys on Bikes, Gay Tradies and Asian Marching Boys and Friends had been joined by personal corporations reminiscent of Woolworths, Optus, and authorities businesses like Transport for NSW to march in color and glitter.

But it was clear the pandemic was nonetheless at entrance of thoughts, with a number of well being themed floats together with GLADD’s ‘Combating Covid’ show.

Darren Hayes, Vanessa Amorosi and The Wiggles had been among the many Aussie acts to carry out for the gang.

But it wasn’t all celebrations on the SCG. The Australian flags flew at half mast over the stadium’s members stand in reminiscence of cricketing legend Shane Warne, who died earlier that day.

The occasion additionally started with a second of silence for Ukraine and tributes to the victims of the floods throughout Australia’s east.

Mardi Gras returned to the SCG for the second time, with organisers insisting it gave the parade the perfect alternative to go forward attributable to Covid restrictions.

However, they hope it’ll make triumphant return to the house and coronary heart of Mardi Gras, Oxford Street, for its forty fifth anniversary subsequent 12 months.

The Sydney Mardi Gras parade started in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots of New York.

On Saturday afternoon, protesters marched down the normal Oxford St parade route, calling for the decriminalisation of intercourse work and the tip of the federal authorities’s spiritual discrimination invoice.