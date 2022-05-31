Wildfire burns in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

A wildfire started burning in Angeles National Forest close to Lancaster on Monday, rising to 75 acres by late afternoon, fireplace officers mentioned.

No one had been harm and no houses had been threatened as of three:18 p.m., in response to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Reports of a blaze first got here in about 2 p.m., in response to Peters, who mentioned roughly 100 county firefighters had been responding to the scene alongside U.S. Forest Service personnel. Crews had been additionally battling the blaze with water drops from helicopters and fixed-wing plane, Peters mentioned.

Peters couldn’t instantly touch upon the reason for the hearth, which he mentioned was burning within the forest close to the Bouquet Reservoir, near Lancaster and Gorman.

Early reviews {that a} automobile fireplace had sparked the wildfire had been inaccurate, Peters mentioned. The fireplace had grown to 75 acres by about 3:30 p.m. Monday, in response to the Twitter account for the Angeles National Forest. The account described the pace of the hearth’s unfold as “moderate” and mentioned the blaze was “holding” close to a ridge.

News footage from the scene confirmed thick plumes of white smoke hanging over the world, as plane dropped fireplace retardant onto burning vegetation.