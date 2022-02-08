‘Will be nice to come back where I started’ – Ravichandran Ashwin expresses desire to play for CSK

With only some extra days to go forward of the IPL mega auction on the twelfth and thirteenth of February, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his need to play with the group the place it began, Chennai Super Kings.

In a candid chat with former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, Ashwin, who hails from Chennai, stated that it might be good to affix his first-ever franchise within the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings. The off-spinner, nevertheless, isn’t very assured concerning the potential prospect of him taking part in for CSK this season due to the retention of Moeen Ali.

“But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don’t know how they gonna go about it, so let’s wait and watch,” he stated.

I’ve bought no clue about the place I is perhaps ending up: R Ashwin

Ashwin burst into the cricketing scene throughout his stint with CSK underneath MS Dhoni’s management and began his IPL journey in 2009 with CSK. He was with the franchise earlier than they have been suspended for 2 seasons due to match-fixing points. The off-spinner was the go-to man for his captain Dhoni to interrupt the threatening partnerships.

In the 2018 IPL public sale, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for INR 7.6 crore. He led the Punjab outfit for 2 seasons with out a lot success earlier than being traded to Delhi Capitals forward of IPL 2019 public sale. The 35-year-old has additionally represented now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals within the marquee occasion.

Talking about which group he would possibly find yourself with, he stated: “Actually to be very honest, I have got no clue about where I might be ending up. The reason being it’s early up in the auction, some teams have got money, some teams have already retained a lot of players and I just feel it’s going to be a real topsy-turvy sort of a curve,” he added.

In the 167 IPL matches he has performed to date, the 35-year-old has scalped 145 wickets at a mean of 27.80. With simply 5 shy of 150 wickets in IPL, Ashwin shall be trying to obtain the milestone within the upcoming season.