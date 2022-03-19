Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS scholar, was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district.

New Delhi:

The mother and father of the Indian scholar Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar who was killed within the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv have determined to donate their son’s physique for medical analysis, the daddy of the medical scholar knowledgeable on Saturday.

“My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn’t happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That’s why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research,” Shankarappa, father of Naveen mentioned.

Earlier, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the physique of Naveen, who died throughout a shelling amid the continued Russia-Ukraine conflict will attain Bengaluru airport on Monday at 3 am and never on Sunday as he had knowledgeable beforehand.

“My son’s body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we’ll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we’ll keep it for the public view and then we’ll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies,” Naveen’s father knowledgeable.

“We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and to the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening,” Naveen’s father additional mentioned.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS scholar, was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district. The 21-year-old scholar of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to purchase meals when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the household of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a member of the family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)