Will Ferrell lightens mood for Warriors

Will Ferrell screamed and put a hand in Klay Thompson’s face because the Golden State star lofted a baseline 3-pointer.

Nice defensive shut out, little doubt.

Ferrell took the ground and warmed up with the slumping Warriors on Tuesday evening – perhaps simply what coach Steve Kerr’s crew wanted earlier than dealing with the Los Angeles Clippers mired in a five-game dropping streak.

The comedy star donned a vintage-style headband and wearing his Jackie Moon jersey from the 2008 hoops movie Semi-Pro, a second that was meant particularly for Thompson who dressed as Moon for Halloween three years in the past and loves the film.

Ferrell banked in a half-court shot on his second try to handed to Stephen Curry, even utilizing his foot to kick the basketball to the reigning scoring champ earlier than Curry knocked down a 3 to finish his pre-game routine.

“I’m under contract,” Ferrell instructed The Associated Press.

“So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”

How enjoyable was that?

“Well, it’s what I do,” he mentioned matter-of-factly.

And that candy shot from half courtroom? Zero humility right here.

“I make those in my sleep.”

The Warriors and their crowd cherished each minute of Ferrell’s shock look.

“That was awesome,” former Warriors large man Zaza Pachulia mentioned. “We needed that energy.”

Ferrell chatted up common supervisor Bob Myers and injured star Draymond Green at midcourt earlier than making a swift exit via a Chase Center tunnel.

When Ferrell appeared, he bent down and stretched out briefly earlier than taking a brief baseline jumper.

“Hey!” Curry hollered in delight, “You’ve got to jump for those!”

The Warriors went on to beat the Clippers 112-97.