Will File Gyanvapi Mosque Report Today, Didn’t Sleep For 3 Days: Official

New Delhi:

A high official main the filming of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complicated for a case stated at the moment that the survey report could be submitted between 12 pm to 2 pm. Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh stated he stayed up all night time to arrange the report, together with movies and footage from contained in the mosque, even the basement. The court docket will resolve the matter primarily based on the report.

“The court had given us a big responsibility and we conducted the survey honestly in the sweltering heat, even in dirty basements. We took all parties along, the petitioners and mosque representatives, so that there’s no question of impropriety,” he stated.

Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra, who was eliminated as survey commissioner after attorneys representing the Hindu petitioners and the mosque respondents had a heated argument in court docket yesterday over the findings of the filming being leaked to the media even earlier than the report was submitted to court docket, has submitted his 70-page report within the court docket at 10:15 am at the moment.

