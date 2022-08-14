Will hold history classes for those questioning RSS: Tejasvi Surya

Slamming the Congress, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday mentioned the get together’s Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) will maintain historical past lessons for these questioning the contribution of the RSS to the freedom struggle. It is unlucky {that a} typical historical past appreciating a single household was taught for the final 75 years, Tejasvi mentioned. “It is unfortunate that for the last 75 years, a typical history was taught which is only about appreciating a single family. Whereas the contribution of freedom fighters including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and others is purposely neglected. In ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ special classes will be arranged for them to understand our freedom struggle 360 degrees,” he mentioned.

The RSS has been questioned in the previous couple of days for not altering its social media pictures to function the National Flag as urged by PM Modi. On Friday, nonetheless, the pictures had been modified to tricolour. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at RSS headquarters as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga marketing campaign.

The celebration to mark the seventy fifth 12 months of Independence has turn out to be a flashpoint between teh BJP and the Congress. The Congress on Saturday attacked the federal government and mentioned that the event has been diminished to simply ‘glorify the sarvagyaani’ as no particular capabilities had been held at Parliament’s historic Central Hall, Congress chief Jairam Ramesh mentioned. “Sadly, nothing like that has been organised for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani (one who knows it all),” he tweeted.

BJP’s Sambit Patra mentioned the Congress ought to share footage of its leaders hoisting ‘tiranga’.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP-RSS over the Har Ghar Tiranga marketing campaign and mentioned the BJP-RSS was making an attempt to cover the darkish ages of its previous by means of the marketing campaign. “BJP offices have become tricolour shops…BJP should tell how much GST will have to be paid on the flags,” he tweeted including that the RSS sided with the British throughout the freedom wrestle.

