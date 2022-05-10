Will Increase Pressure On Taliban To Protect Afghan Women’s Rights: US

Afghanistan Hijab Rule: Taliban has restricted girls from working, together with restricted their journey.

Washington:

The United States will take steps to extend strain on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to reverse a few of its current choices proscribing the rights of girls and women if the hardline group exhibits no signal of rescinding the actions by itself.

“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price mentioned in a briefing on Monday. “We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”

He didn’t elaborate on the attainable steps or point out how the group, which has already applied insurance policies curbing 20 years of positive aspects for women’ and ladies’s rights, might need a change of coronary heart.

The Taliban on Saturday ordered girls to cowl their faces in public, a return to a signature coverage of their previous hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions which are inflicting anger at house and overseas.

The preferrred face masking was the all-encompassing blue burqa, the group mentioned, referring to the garment that was compulsory for ladies in public through the Taliban’s earlier 1996-2001 rule.

The worldwide neighborhood has made the schooling of women a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the nation in August as international forces withdrew.

Despite that, the Taliban has restricted women and girls from working and restricted their journey except accompanied by an in depth male family member. Most women have been additionally barred from going to highschool past seventh grade.

“We’ve consulted closely with our allies and partners,” Price mentioned. “There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban to reverse some of these decisions, to make good on the promises that they have made.”

A key piece of leverage held by Washington over the group is the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central financial institution belongings on U.S. soil – half of which the Biden administration is in search of to free as much as assist the Afghan individuals, the administration has mentioned.

The United States and different international locations have already minimize growth support and sanctioned the banking system for the reason that group took over, pushing Afghanistan towards financial damage.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West expressed “deep concern” over the Saturday resolution in a sequence of tweets, whereas the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned it was an “unconscionable” transfer.

Most girls in Afghanistan put on a headband for spiritual causes however many in city areas reminiscent of Kabul don’t cowl their faces.

