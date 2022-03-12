Will Mayor Duggan’s Detroit Promise Program Sway Families To Buy Homes In The City?

(CBS DETROIT)– During Wednesday’s State of the City handle, Mayor Mike Duggan spoke concerning the Detroit Promise Program, some surprise if this incentive would sway households into shopping for a house in Detroit.

Macomb County resident Dominic Mapp is presently seeking to purchase a brand new residence.

“I’d like to probably stay probably in St. Clair Shores I like that area a lot, maybe Grosse Pointe,” Mapp stated.

Or perhaps Detroit? Mapp says after listening to Mayor Mike Duggan’s announcement concerning the Detroit Promise Program. A program that provides free school tuition to Detroit college students he says, metropolis residing is a risk.

“If U of M is on the table as well as U of D then, yeah that could potentially sway somethings,” stated Mapp.

The Program is open to DPSCD college students as effectively personal and constitution colleges, so long as it’s inside metropolis limits, and presents scholarships to partnering 4 and a couple of yr establishments.

Metro Detroit Realtor Tyson Reeves says, he at all times informs purchasers about accessible incentives within the metropolis and so they work.

“As far as incentives go, the numbers show the incentives work. I was looking at the numbers that date back to when Obama did the tax credit back in 2009 and even during that recession there was a huge uptick as soon as the announcement was made,” stated Tyson Reeves, a Metro Detroit Realtor and Broker.

Reeves says there’s a buzz proper now within the metropolis and as soon as phrase will get out about this increased schooling incentive he expects extra households to take curiosity in shopping for in Detroit.

As for Mapp, effectively he’s not but offered.

“I think it’s a lot more that need to be done,” stated Mapp.

Mayor Duggan says proper now 1,200 Detroit college students are benefiting from the Detroit Promise Program for extra info on eligibility or to use, go to:

