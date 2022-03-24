Will Middlebrooks Told Trevor Story ‘New York Smells Like Garbage’ When Recruiting Infielder To Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox followers might be seeing loads of Will Middlebrooks within the upcoming season, as the previous Boston third baseman might be part of NESN’s protection of the group. They additionally might wish to give him just a little thanks for serving to the group land Trevor Story.

In a Boston Globe article by Alex Speier, Middlebrooks shared the recruiting pitch he made to persuade Story that Boston was the most effective place to signal. That pitch included a sure commentary concerning the residence of the Red Sox’ historic rivals.

READ MORE: Miami Judge Scolds Ray Allen For Skipping Jury Duty

“I was selling it for days. I laid it out,” Middlebrooks advised Speier. “I said, ‘Look, New York smells like garbage and they have rats the size of Shetland ponies. You don’t want to go there. You don’t want to go to California. The taxes are absurd. You’ll lose all your money there. In Houston, they have hurricanes. The perfect place to go is Boston.’ I made that joke to him. He got a kick out of that.”

READ MORE: Oddsmakers Have Patriots As 10th-Best Team In AFC After Start Of Free Agency

Joking or not, the pitch might need helped persuade Story to modify positions and be a part of the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million contract. Middlebrooks, who was drafted by the Red Sox in 2007, solely performed three huge league seasons with Boston. He made stops in San Diego, Milwaukee and Texas earlier than struggling a career-ending harm at spring coaching with the Phillies. Despite the insults to different cities, he did sincerely inform Story that the Boston baseball market is like no different.

MORE NEWS: New England Is Well Represented In NCAA Hockey Tournament

“I explained that to him,” Middlebrooks shared with Speier, “just saying, ‘If you want the best experience, and you want to make some of the best memories you’ve ever made in your career, go play in Boston.’”