‘Will not beg…’: Yasin Malik before sentencing in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday urged the courtroom to offer the dying penalty to Yasin Malik, a separatist chief from Jammu and Kashmir whereas the latter mentioned that won’t beg for anything and left the decision on courtroom.

The lawyer who attended the courtroom continuing mentioned, within the courtroom, “Yasin said that if I have been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, if Indian Intelligence proves this, then I will also retire from politics. I will accept the hanging. With seven Prime Ministers, I have worked.”

On the demand by NIA for the dying penalty to the separatist chief, he mentioned, “I will not beg for anything. The case is before this court and I left on the court to decide it.”

NIA SPP (Special Public Prosecutor) informed the courtroom that Yasin Malik is accountable, partly, for the Kashmiri exodus.

The courtroom which is about to pronounce the quantum of punishment mentioned, “let’s not go into all this. Stick to the facts. This is a terror funding case.”

The courtroom on the final date had convicted him within the matter. Malik lately had pleaded responsible within the terror funding case.

The lawyer representing NIA on Wednesday sought most punishment in opposition to Malik. However, Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh (court-appointed amicus) sought minimal punishment (life imprisonment).

Meanwhile, Yasin Malik on sentence level mentioned “I have already given me words in the court and now it is on the court discretion”

The Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh mentioned we will pass the judgement at 3:30 pm in the present day.

Earlier the courtroom requested NIA to offer an affidavit on the socio-economic standing of convict Yasin Malik after taking the assistance of native authorities. Malik can also be directed to file an affidavit disclosing all sources of his earnings and property (movable and immovable).

Malik had informed the courtroom that he was not contesting the costs levelled in opposition to him.

While the courtroom convicted had mentioned, in view of the plea of the guilt, accused Mohd. Yasin Malik alias Aslam is hereby convicted for the offences punishable below sections 120B IPC, 121 IPC, 121A IPC, 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, 17 UAPA, 18 UAPA, 20 UAPA, 38 UAPA and 39 UAPA.

Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor earlier formally signed the courtroom order copy and mentioned they’re able to face trial within the case.

NIA Judge, whereas passing the order mentioned, “The analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/ terrorist organizations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment.”

On March 16, the NIA Court had ordered the framing of fees in opposition to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Kashmiri separatist leaders together with Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam and others below varied sections of UAPA in a case pertaining to the terrorist and secessionist actions that disturbed the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The courtroom had additionally ordered the framing of fees in opposition to Kashmiri politician and former MLA Rashid Engineer, Businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and a number of other others below varied sections of IPC and UAPA together with felony conspiracy, waging conflict in opposition to the nation, illegal actions, and so forth.

The Court famous that, throughout the course of arguments, not one of the accused argued that individually they don’t have a secessionist ideology or agenda or that they haven’t labored for secession or advocated for the secession of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

Witnesses after witnesses have deposed that APHC, its factions after division and JRL had just one object and that was the secession of J&Ok from the Union of India. Witnesses have related accused Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate to APHC and JRL. Another witness has related Er. Rashid to Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali who in flip is intently intertwined with APHC and Pakistani institution/ companies, the courtroom famous.

However, the courtroom additionally clarified that no matter has been expressed within the order is a prima facie opinion though, an in depth dialogue of the proof needed to be executed as a result of the arguments had been superior by either side in a lot element.

According to the NIA varied terrorist organizations equivalent to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and so forth., with the assist of ISI of Pakistan, perpetrated violence within the valley by attacking civilians and safety forces. It was additional alleged that within the yr 1993, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was fashioned to offer a political entrance to secessionist actions.

The NIA cost sheet submitted that the Central Government obtained credible info that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jammat-ud-Dawah and the secessionist and separatist leaders together with the members of Hurriyat Conference have been appearing in connivance with energetic militants of proscribed terrorist organizations like HM, LeT and so forth. for elevating, receiving and accumulating funds domestically and overseas by means of varied unlawful channels together with hawala.

The NIA additionally said earlier than the courtroom that this has been executed for funding separatist and terrorist actions in J&Ok and as such, they’ve entered into a bigger conspiracy for inflicting disruption within the valley by the use of pelting stones on safety forces, systematically burning faculties, harm to public property and waging conflict in opposition to India.

On this info, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to register a case. Accordingly, the current case was registered by NIA for offences below sections 120B, 121, 121A of IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

The NIA additional added that throughout the investigation it was additionally revealed that APHC and different secessionists instigate most of the people, particularly the youth, to look at strikes and to resort to violence particularly stone pelting on the safety forces. This was executed to create disaffection amongst the individuals of Jammu and Kashmir in the direction of the Government of India.

It additionally submitted that the investigation has revealed that the secessionists had been mobilizing funds from all potential sources to gas unrest and assist the continuing secessionist and terrorist actions in Jammu and Kashmir. The secessionists had been getting funds from Pakistan, funds from Pakistan primarily based terrorist organizations and from native donations.