Will Pucovski subbed out of Shield clash with another concussion

He briefly got here into the sphere firstly of the ultimate day earlier than leaving the bottom

Will Pucovski has been subbed out of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield conflict in opposition to South Australia on the ultimate morning after struggling one other concussion.

Pucovski, who was making his comeback having had a earlier concussion earlier than the Sheffield Shield season started, briefly got here onto the sphere firstly of the day however quickly left and didn’t open the batting. He was later changed within the facet by Travis Dean.

“Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning,” a Cricket Victoria assertion mentioned. “He will continue to be monitored by Cricket Victoria medical staff.”

There are studies that he suffered the most recent blow in coaching earlier than the ultimate day’s play.

It is the eleventh concussion Pucovski has suffered in a profession that has been beset by setbacks. He made his Test debut in opposition to India final January the place he scored a half-century earlier than injuring his shoulder which then required surgical procedure.

He had made a fifty on the second day of this match in a century opening stand with Marcus Harris