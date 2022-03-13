Will Pucovski’s state playing return locked in

Fighting off calls to retire after one other concussion Test batter Will Pucovski has locked in a return to state cricket.

Will Pucovski will step up his bid to return to first-class cricket this week when he seems for the Victorian second XI in what will probably be his third recreation since coming back from an eleventh concussion.

Victorian selectors opted to not decide the 24-year-old, who was subbed out of his return to Sheffield Shield cricket in February after taking a blow to the pinnacle with a volleyball, to face Tasmania this week.

Instead Pucovski, who has performed two membership video games with Melbourne in consecutive weeks, together with an innings of 73 on Saturday, will play within the second XI recreation beginning on Monday.

Pucovski stays “under active medical management by Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia doctors” and can play below the watchful eye of former Australian one-day captain, Cameron White, who’s the workforce’s coach.

“He’s been through a lot, we all know that he’s had a lot of challenges,” Victorian coach Chris Rogers mentioned.

“We’re working with him and he’s working through this himself. He was cleared by the medical staff to play … we’ll keep monitoring that closely.

“It’s just great to see him playing cricket.”

After struggling an eleventh concussion in Adelaide in February, there have been requires Pucovski, who made his Test debut in opposition to India in January, 2021, to retire.

But he was adamant he wished to play on and had made himself out there for the Shield recreation, returning to coaching final week after making 28 for Melbourne in his first outing because the newest setback.

Rogers had beforehand mentioned it was untimely for folks to counsel Pucovski ought to stroll away from first-class cricket on account of his ongoing concussion points.

“There‘s conversations that are happening in the background. Will’s indicated that he wants to keep playing, so we just have to weigh up everything that’s happening at the moment,” Rogers mentioned on SEN radio final month.

“I think he‘s pretty hopeful, we just have to have those conversations and make sure that everything’s okay. I’m sure that that’ll play out.”

The Vics are at the moment second on the Shield ladder after two wins and three attracts and have added Cameron McClure, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Henry Thornton to the squad to tackle Tasmania on the Junction Oval for the match which begins on Tuesday.