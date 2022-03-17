‘Will put everything into next week’ – Pat Cummins confident Australia’s bowlers can go again
After 172 overs within the subject in Karachi, restoration will likely be important forward of the deciding Test
“Had a walkaround and everyone is fine, there’s no big injury concerns,” he stated. “We knew it was a 15-day tour, basically back-to-back, think that’s why we protected ourselves on the last day of the last Test [in Rawalpindi]. We know what we’ve signed up for, so will put everything into the next week. We’ve got four days, so one extra than what we had before this Test to recover.”
Australia have loads of bowling reserves of their squad, with Josh Hazlewood, who performed the opening match in Rawalpindi, and Scott Boland, who has a Test common of 9.55, vying for a spot if a change is required. The uncapped Mark Steketee can be a part of the squad. Ashton Agar is the opposite spinner accessible.
“We’ve got a full contingent if we need to call on anyone,” Cummins stated. “The quick bowlers, Starcy and I and Greeny, all bowled between 20 and 35 overs or something like that, so not a huge workload. [It’s] probably the spinners, make sure they are looked after.”
Debutant Swepson bowled 53.4 wicketless overs within the second innings however had 4 possibilities of various issue missed off his bowling. “I thought Swepo bowled fantastically today,” Cummins stated. “I don’t know how he’s ended up with those figures. The way he was able to be a real wicket-taking option on a really good wicket without really footmarks to the right-handers I was just really impressed with how he went about it.”
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo