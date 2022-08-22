Will Sen. Amy Klobuchar make a presidential run in 2024?

MINNEAPOLIS — A latest CNN ballot discovered that 75 p.c of Democratic voters need somebody aside from President Joe Biden to run for president in 2024.

Biden will flip 80 on Nov. 20, a milestone that little doubt will gas the controversy about his age and whether or not he must be a candidate for reelection. He shall be 86 on the finish of a second time period. The subsequent oldest president was Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left workplace.

Congressman Dean Phillips is likely one of the few Democratic members of Congress who’ve mentioned publicly they want to see another person run. The listing of attainable Democratic choices contains those that ran in 2020 and misplaced to Biden: Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Corey Booker and Elizabeth Warren, in addition to transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Another title on the listing: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She was a visitor on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“President Biden has said that he’s running again and I take him at his word,” Klobuchar mentioned. “I love my job representing Minnesota in the U.S. Senate, and I think you see why with what we’ve been able to do the last few months. And it is great to be home getting out talking to people, getting their idea, bringing them back and, yes, going to the State Fair.”

Biden himself says he’s operating for reelection and that his age is just not an element. Another septuagenarian giving each indication he’ll run is former President Donald Trump. Trump is now 76. If he gained a second time period, he could be 82 when he left workplace.

