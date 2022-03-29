Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, calling it

Will Smith has apologized for slapping comedian Chris Rock within the face in the course of the Oscars on Sunday. Smith mentioned his “behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable” in a Monday evening Instagram publish.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in fictional sequel to the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith, who introduced a number of years in the past that she has alopecia, shaves her head.

