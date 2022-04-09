Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap | Channel

Hollywood’s movie academy on Friday stated its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its occasions, together with the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage on the Academy Awards ceremony.

The board didn’t resolve to revoke the perfect actor Oscar he received final month for King Richard.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from 8 April 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” stated president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a press release.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year

“However, these moments have been overshadowed by the unacceptable and dangerous habits we noticed Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Smith resigned from the academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

At the 27 March televised ceremony, Smith strode as much as the stage after comic Rock made a joke concerning the look of the actor’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock throughout the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the perfect actor award for his position in King Richard. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars occasion.

Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 movie G.I. Jane through which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether or not Rock was conscious that she has a situation that causes hair loss.