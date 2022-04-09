Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Hollywood’s movie academy on Friday mentioned its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its occasions, together with the Oscars, for 10 years after the very best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage on the Academy Awards ceremony.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson mentioned in an announcement.

“However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Smith resigned from the academy on April 1 and has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode as much as the stage after comic Rock made a joke in regards to the look of the actor’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock throughout the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the very best actor award for his position in “King Richard.” After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars social gathering.

Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane” during which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether or not Rock was conscious that she has a situation that causes hair loss.

