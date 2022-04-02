Will Smith resigns from academy for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith resigned his membership from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars, the actor introduced Friday.

Smith mentioned in a press release he was “heartbroken” over the incident and “betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he mentioned.

The transfer comes two days after the Academy’s Board of Governors introduced it’s beginning disciplinary procedures in opposition to Smith over the incident.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” Smith mentioned in a press release. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

In resigning, Smith mentioned he needs to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

He added that he’ll settle for additional penalties from the board.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he mentioned.

David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, mentioned in a press release, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

Smith went onto the stage on the 94th Academy Awards Sunday evening and slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about his spouse Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Back in his seat, Smith then shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth” twice.

Smith refused to leave following his confrontation with Rock, based on the academy, and would later within the night go on to win finest actor for his position in “King Richard.” He apologized to the academy throughout his acceptance speech.

“I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he mentioned. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith formally apologized to the academy on Instagram the next day, saying, “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The academy has greater than 10,000 members, most of whom are eligible to vote for Oscar nominees. Membership is by invitation of the board and is proscribed to “those who have distinguished themselves in the motion picture industry,” based on the academy.

At its board assembly on April 18, the academy mentioned it might take disciplinary motion in opposition to Smith, which may embrace suspension, expulsion or different sanctions.

In the times because the Oscars, many mentioned they have been nonetheless shaken by the incident. Comedian Wanda Sykes, one of many co-hosts, told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview to air April 7 that she was “sickened” by what went down on stage.

“For them to let him [Smith] stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like: ‘How gross is this?'” Sykes mentioned. “This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that’s it.”

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ TJ Holmes on “Good Morning America,” Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer mentioned the Los Angeles Police Department was able to arrest Smith, however that Rock was “dismissive” of the choices police introduced, insisting he was “fine.”

